Nigerian man faces life sentence for murdering homeless person in Canada

A 31-year-old man, Adimabua Chukwuka has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a homeless man in Toronto.

Toronto police took Chukwuka into custody late Friday afternoon, just hours after 60-year-old Mario Ferreira was found dead near the University of Toronto campus.

According to investigators, surveillance footage shows Chukwuka allegedly attacking Ferreira with debris—possibly from a dumpster or construction site—while he lay on a bench around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Authorities have linked Chukwuka to a history of violent offences spanning nearly a decade.

In 2014, he was charged in multiple stabbings and faced 10 counts, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and failure to comply with probation.

In April 2022, he was charged again after allegedly brandishing a knife and robbing one man before stabbing another twice in the chest during a separate incident.

Those charges included assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The outcome of his previous cases remains unclear as the investigation into Ferreira’s death continues.

Vanguard News