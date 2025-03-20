Nigerian-American polymath, Akinyemi Agbede moves to become first California black governor

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Akinyemi Agbede, a Nigerian-American mathematician and political figure, has entered the race for the governorship of California.

A statement released on Thursday confirmed his candidacy, highlighting his focus on educational reform, economic development, and social justice—key issues that resonate with many Californians.

It also highlighted Agbede’s longstanding commitment to public service and his analytical approach to addressing the state’s complex challenges.

According to the statement, his decision to run has sparked excitement and optimism among supporters, who believe he could become California’s first Black governor.

“Dr. Agbede, born in Lagos, Nigeria, on 5 May 1964, is no stranger to California politics. He has previously contested for the U.S. Senate and governorship in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2022. His determination, combined with his unique background—including a PhD in Mathematical Analysis from the University of Cambridge—has positioned him as a formidable contender.

“Many believe Dr. Agbede’s candidacy is gaining momentum, particularly due to his emphasis on educational reform, economic growth, and social justice—issues that deeply resonate with California voters. His campaign strategy includes outreach to diverse demographic groups, reinforcing the importance of inclusive leadership in shaping America’s future.

“While some critics question whether his expertise in mathematics translates into political acumen, his supporters argue that his fresh perspective could be precisely what California needs. As the state continues to grapple with complex challenges, the prospect of a non-traditional candidate like Dr. Agbede offers a glimmer of hope for change.

“If successful, Dr. Agbede would not only make history as potentially the first Black governor of California but also highlight the growing influence of Nigerian Americans in U.S. politics. His journey from academia to politics stands as a testament to the power of immigrant success stories in America. As the election approaches, his campaign will be closely watched to see if he can indeed break records and redefine what is possible for candidates from diverse backgrounds in the United States.”