Nigeria, UK deepen cybersecurity partnership

The United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) says it has successfully concluded its Cybersecurity Inward Trade Mission to Nigeria, strengthening cybersecurity collaboration between the two nations.

The British High Commission in Nigeria said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

It said the trade mission which held in Abuja and Lagos, fostered trade relations between the UK and Nigeria, promoting a resilient digital ecosystem in the country.

The commission said the mission brought together, 13 UK experts and Nigerian stakeholders, to build capacity and promote UK cybersecurity solutions.

It said the key highlights from the trade mission included meaningful discussions and engagements between the UK and Nigerian stakeholders, to strengthen cybersecurity partnerships and pave way for potential collaborations.

According to the commission, it is an opportunity to highlight its advanced cybersecurity solutions and how it can be tailored to tackle Nigeria’s unique challenges, while also fostering knowledge sharing and capacity building.

Commenting, the Country Director, UK’s Department for International Trade, Mark Smithson said: “The UK and Nigeria share a strong partnership in cybersecurity, driving innovation, resilience and economic growth.

“This trade mission highlights the UK’s world-class expertise, while fostering collaborations that support Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“Together, we are building a safer and more prosperous digital future for both our nations.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Saad, the National Cybersecurity Coordinator at the Office of the National Security Adviser, said the partnership had been highly productive and mutually rewarding.

He noted that through intelligence sharing, knowledge exchange, capacity building and strategic collaboration, both countries had strengthened their collective resilience against evolving threats.

“We remain committed to deepening this engagement, leveraging our shared expertise to enhance cybersecurity governance, combat cybercrime, and secure our digital ecosystem for the benefit of both nations,” Saad said.

Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Managing Director, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, said cybersecurity had become a cornerstone of economic stability, national security and global interconnectedness in an era defined by rapid digital transformation.

“Therefore, just like cybercriminals collaborate, governments and the private sector must collaborate to stay ahead of emerging threats, “he said.

Jalo-Waziri lauded the efforts of the UK and Nigerian governments aimed at securing digital future, through the cybersecurity cooperation agreement.

He noted that the collaboration would push Nigeria toward a thriving digital economy.