Nigeria to deepen diplomatic relations with UK – FG

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom (UK).

Tuggar made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sideline of his three-day high-level visit to the UK from March 3 to 5, for strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, acting spokesperson of the ministry, Tuggar listed the sectors to include trade, investment, technology, media and academia to reflect Nigeria’s commitment to engaging global partners to drive economic growth, innovation and sustainable development.

Tuggar said, “This visit marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, reinforcing his administration’s economic diplomacy, strategic partnerships and regional security cooperation agenda.

“Nigeria aims to consolidate its longstanding relationship with the UK, explore new frontiers for economic growth and reaffirm its commitment to regional peace and stability.

“As Nigeria continues to engage proactively on the global stage, this visit underscores the country’s dedication to ensuring that diplomatic efforts translate into tangible benefits for national security, economic development and well-being of all Nigerians.

According to him, the visit will bring about discussion at Chatham House on Nigeria’s evolving foreign policy and global aspirations, technology and trade at the House of Commons with a focus on Nigeria’s economic diversification, investment climate and digital transformation.

Others include engagement with key media stakeholders at the BBC House in London on Nigeria’s foreign policy priorities and its global positioning, and meeting with JP Morgan and British International Investment (BII) to explore financial and economic cooperation.

It is meant to also attract capital flows, promote investment opportunities, strengthen Nigeria’s financial sector, discuss with senior UK government officials, foster cooperation on security and intelligence-sharing on counter-extremism, and address instability in West Africa.

“This will expand business and investment opportunities to support Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation, strengthen collaboration in education, research and technology between Nigerian and UK academic institutions,” he said. (NAN)