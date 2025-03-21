Nigeria, Canada sign BASA agreement to boost connectivity

By Nnasom David

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Canadian authorities.

The signing, which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on March 21, marked a crucial step toward enhancing air connectivity between the two nations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Keyamo clarified that the agreement is a code-share arrangement rather than a full bilateral agreement.

“This agreement allows two or more airlines to market and sell seats on flights operated by another airline, ensuring passengers can travel seamlessly under different airline codes,” he explained.

Keyamo also noted that Nigeria would designate airline operators to benefit from this agreement.

“This is an important milestone for the aviation sector, and I appreciate the cooperation of the Canadian authorities in making it a reality,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that the agreement would deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Canada.

He further highlighted that, in a bid to cut costs, his Canadian counterpart had already signed part of the agreement in Canada, allowing the finalization to take place in Abuja.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, praised Keyamo’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“The Honourable Minister’s proactiveness and tireless dedication have played a key role in securing this agreement,” Kana stated.

Welcoming the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, Kana noted that Nigeria has the highest economic partnership in Africa with Canada.

“This BASA will serve as a vital tool for enhancing air travel and economic cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

The Canadian High Commissioner, Pasquale Salvaggio, expressed his appreciation for Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

“It is my pleasure to witness this signing. The Canadian government is always ready to work with Nigeria in fostering stronger aviation ties,” he said.

The agreement will enhance accessibility to various cities by utilizing airline networks without requiring additional flights.

Vanguard News