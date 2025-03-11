Niger Delta leaders meet Tinubu today

President Bola Tinubu.

By Emma Amaize

Niger Delta Leaders under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, are expected to have an interactive session with President Bola Tinubu this morning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

PANDEF, convened by the elder statesman, Senator Edwin Clark, who died last month is the mouthpiece of the traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

After meeting with President Tinubu, the leaders will meet later in the afternoon with the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, and National Assembly members from the South-South.

Former Governors of old Rivers State, and Akwa-Ibom State, HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff and Obong Victor Attach are co-Chairmen of Board of Trustees, BoT, of the regional body.

A former federal permanent secretary and erudite diplomat, Ambassador Godknows Igali is the National Chairman of PANDEF.

A top member of the group confided in Vanguard: “We (leaders of PANDEF) had an expanded NEC meeting at the Transcorp Abuja yesterday (Monday).

“We shall have an interactive session with Mr President at the Villa this morning. Later in the afternoon we shall meet with the Senate President and all National Assembly members from the South South.”