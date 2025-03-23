NDLEA intercepts Indian lady with 72 parcels of heroin in chocolate wraps

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA said on Sunday that its operatives intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said, “The class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilograms was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search.

He said this “followed processed credible intelligence during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand, via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

“The arrest of Neetu signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders.

Babafemi said that hiring foreigners by cartels to smuggle Illicit drugs is a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence, as laid out by Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd).

In another interdiction operation in Kano, NDLEA officers on Thursday, March 20th, arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria- Kano road.

Based on credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder, after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at the Gunduwawa area of Kano on Wednesday, March 19th, with a 27kg skunk, a strain of cannabis.

A female suspect, Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at the Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state on Tuesday, March 18th.

In Lagos, the duo of Olumuyiwa Kolawole and Samod Adisa were nabbed with 67.5kg skunk in Mushin, just as 100.8kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered from the store of two fleeing suspects in the Anifowoshe area.

Isah Idris was arrested in Apapa with a 4.5kg skunk, 600 grams of tramadol 225mg, and 30 liters of codeine syrup on Tuesday, March 18th.

Another suspect, Yahaya Mohamed, was arrested the same day in the Ikotun area of the state with different quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Across the country, NDLEA Commands and formations continued to intensify their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy sensitization engagements in schools, markets, motor parts, workplaces and worship centres in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitization lecture to students and staff of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos; Hakimi Secondary School, Mokwa, Niger state; Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra state; Ikole City College, Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state; Government Day Secondary School, Sunane, Sokoto state; and Government Day Secondary School, Jada, Adamawa state, among others.

Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of MAKIA, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures.

He noted with satisfaction the balance in drug supply and demand reduction efforts of all the formations nationwide, even as he charged them not to relent.