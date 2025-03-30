NDLEA arrests Italy-based, Lekki businessmen over illicit drug shipments to Nigeria

The NDLEA arrests Lekki-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said on Sunday that its operatives had arrested a Lekki-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of loud, a strong strain of cannabis, from the United States of America to Nigeria.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said, “The 43-year-old businessman was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos where he does his illicit drug business on Monday, March 24, 2025, while he was expecting to take the delivery of his latest drug consignment.

“His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived in Nigeria in seven big cartons at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12 by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

“After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search during which 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

“This brings the total weight of the drug seized from him to 32.24 kilograms.

“In his statement, he claimed he started the illicit drug business in 2017.

Babafemi said, “Attempt by another businessman, Omoruyi Terry, to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy was also been thwarted by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

“Omoruyi was intercepted at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight. Investigation reveals the suspect is an Italy-based frequent traveler and logistics agent.

In Katsina, four suspects, Baraka Abubakar, 40; Haruna Alitine, 23; Muhammad Babangida, 20; and Hamisu Lawal, were arrested on Friday, March 28, during an intelligence-led raid operation at Godai village in Daura LGA where 684 blocks of compressed skunk, a strain of cannabis weighing 423kg and 86,000 pills of diazepam were recovered from them.

The three male suspects were arrested while repackaging the diazepam tablets into other containers, while Baraka, the female suspect, was apprehended with heaps of skunk in her house.

Not less than 13,198 kilograms of cannabis sativa were destroyed in Edo forests across parts of the state between Monday, the 24th, and Friday, March 28, by NDLEA operatives who also evacuated 158kg of the same substance for possible prosecution.

The forests where no fewer than four cannabis plantations were discovered and destroyed include Uhen forest, Ovia North East LGA; Sobe, Owan West LGA; and Amahor forest in Igueben LGA.

In Niger state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba road on Friday, March 28, intercepted a black Toyota Corolla car marked SLM 137 SV and arrested the two occupants in possession of 179 blocks of a compressed skunk with a total weight of 77.6kg concealed in the false bottom of the vehicle.

The two suspects are Paul Christopher, 46, and Lucky Star Anumie.

In another operation, a 50kg skunk was on Saturday, March 29, from the home of a suspect, Isa Iliya, who is currently at large, in Wawa village, Borgu council area of the state.

While NDLEA operatives recovered 108.5kg of skunk from lockup shops at Aria New Market in Enugu metropolis, Enugu state, on Tuesday, March 25th, 25kg of the same substance was seized from a suspect, Abdulrazak Saka, at Kilako Area of Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday, March 24.

Another suspect, Suli Saheed, 50, was nabbed with 2.5 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud and 515 grams of Colorado at Olomi Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

With the same vigour, Commandos and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among other places, in the past week.

These include a WADA sensitization lecture to the students and staff of Blessed Martins International School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state; Model Ideal College, Enugu; Oto-Awori Senior Secondary School, Ijanikin, Lagos state; and Command Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, DOGI, Edo, Kwara, Niger, Enugu, Oyo and Katsina Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures,

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts, are well appreciated.

Marwa extended eid-el-fitr greetings to NDLEA personnel, their families, other stakeholders and Nigerians at large.

“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society.

The NDLEA boss added, “May Allah continue to bless and guide us, and may our collective efforts bring us closer to a safer and healthier society for all.”

