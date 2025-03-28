NCAA secures first-ever sanction fee recovery as Aero Contractors pays fine

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has said Aero Contractors has paid the sanction fee imposed on them for violating consumer protection regulations.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, made this announcement on his X handle.

Achimugu stated that this was the first time in the history of the NCAA that airlines would be sanctioned for consumer protection-related infractions and costs would be recovered for the agency.

On December 28, 2024, the aviation authority sanctioned Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, and Royal Air Maroc for violating Part 19 of NCAA Regulations of 2023.

At the time, the NCAA said the violations include failure to refund passengers within the stipulated time frame, non-responsiveness to authority’s directives, incidents of missing and manhandled luggage, short-landed baggage, and issues relating to flight delays and cancellations.

Meanwhile, Achimugu stated on his X handle: “The department has finally recovered the cost for the NCAA for the first time in its history. A small figure, but its significance in the scheme of things is huge.

“This is huge for us. It validates the amazing work that our team has put into this department and the enormous trust that the DGCA has invested in us.

“As more airlines pay their sanction fees, let me state that the essence of sanctions is not to punish. Sanctions are indicative of flight disruptions and designed to enforce compliance to a point where flight disruptions are brought down to the barest minimum.

“I must commend Aero Contractors for their efforts toward fixing the inherent issues and complying with the regulations. I also salute their ongoing moves to clear the entire backlog of refunds and compensations.”