NCAA Board inauguration imminent, says DG

By Dickson Omobola

Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, weekend, said like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, President Bola Tinubu may soon inaugurate the NCAA Board.

Vanguard recalls that before a Board was inaugurated for FAAN and former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was appointed as the Board Chairman in January 2025, the NCAA, FAAN, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, were without boards for over 10 years.

Najomo, however, said if the NCAA has a Board of Directors, they would ensure corporate governance by providing strategic direction, overseeing management and making important decisions for the agency under the guidance of the Civil Aviation Act.

The DG spoke at a Corporate Governance and Board Management Seminar organised by NCAA’s Directorate of Legal Services, DLS, in Lagos.

At the event, Najomo said a clear corporate governance framework was necessary to enhance regulatory oversight and improve Nigeria’s civil aviation industry.

According to him, the responsibilities of the Board “would extend beyond supervision and include ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.”

While providing an overview of the NCAA Board’s composition, Najomo said Head, Directorate of Legal Services would statutorily serve as its secretary and would be guided by the NCAA Act.

He said: “The Civil Aviation Act 2022 serves as the primary legislation governing civil aviation in Nigeria, aligning with ICAO’s State Safety Oversight requirements. It defines the functions, powers, and responsibilities of the authority, including the establishment of its governing Board. Section 5(2) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022 provides for four statutory members of the NCAA Board: the Chairman, a representative from the Ministry responsible for Aviation, a representative from the Ministry responsible for Defence, and the Director-General of the NCAA.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA Director of Legal and Company Secretary, Mary Tufano-Eche, said the forum provided stakeholders the opportunity to reevaluate the latest trend in corporate governance and responsibilities.

She said: “The regulatory bodies in the sector must be ready to enforce regulations. We are refreshing ourselves to remind ourselves of our responsibilities knowing very well that corporate governance is about rules, laws, procedures and policies.”