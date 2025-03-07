Natasha’s suspension illegal, unconstitutional – CISLAC

Credit: AIT News

…Female Lawmakers Exposed to Intimidation, Victimization

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has strongly condemned the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate, describing it as illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.

In a statement on Friday, CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, criticized the Senate’s decision, asserting that it undermines democracy and legislative independence.

According to Rafsanjani, the suspension directly violates the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and sets a dangerous precedent for legislative governance.

“This action is unconstitutional and legally baseless,” he stated, citing Sections 68 and 69 of the 1999 Constitution, which outline the lawful processes for a legislator to lose their seat.

“Section 68(1) & (2) makes it clear that a legislator’s seat can only be declared vacant under specific conditions such as resignation, defection, conviction, or recall by constituents through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Section 69 further emphasizes that the recall process is the only constitutional means of removing an elected legislator,” he explained.

Rafsanjani added that by suspending Senator Natasha, the Senate has effectively denied the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District their right to representation—an act he described as an abuse of power.

CISLAC expressed concerns over the potential international fallout of the Senate’s decision, warning that it could damage Nigeria’s democratic reputation.

“This action has legitimized attacks on freedom of expression, encouraged intimidation, and institutionalized sexual harassment in public spaces,” Rafsanjani said.

He warned that Nigeria risks being perceived as a country where democratic institutions are weaponized against dissenting voices, thereby undermining its credibility in the international community.

The advocacy group called for the immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha and urged the Senate to reverse its decision in the interest of democracy and justice.

Rafsanjani cited past judicial rulings that have consistently declared legislative suspensions unlawful, including:

Hon. Dino Melaye v House of Representatives (2009): The Federal High Court ruled that legislative bodies lack the authority to suspend elected members.

Ali Ndume v Senate President & Ors (2018): The Court of Appeal nullified Ndume’s suspension, reinforcing the principle that lawmakers cannot be arbitrarily removed.

House of Assembly v Hon. Danna (2003): The court ruled that only the judiciary or the electorate have the power to remove an elected official.

According to CISLAC, the Senate’s decision disregards these legal precedents, eroding legislative independence and silencing dissenting voices.

The CISLAC boss also questioned the impartiality of Senate President Godswill Akpabio in handling the matter, alleging that Natasha’s suspension stemmed from her raising sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

“It is concerning that the Senate’s Ethics Committee—seen as heavily influenced by the leadership—dismissed the allegations without conducting a fair and neutral review,” Rafsanjani said.

He argued that this violates Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to a fair hearing.

“The principle of Nemo Judex in Causa Sua (no one should be a judge in their own case) has been completely disregarded in this matter,” he added.

Threat to Gender Inclusion in Politics

CISLAC also raised concerns over the implications of Natasha’s suspension on women’s participation in politics, warning that it sends a dangerous message that female lawmakers can be intimidated and silenced at will.

“This move reverses decades of progress toward gender inclusion in governance,” Rafsanjani lamented.

The group also criticized the Ethics Committee for failing to uphold integrity, dismissing the sexual harassment claims instead of conducting a transparent investigation.

CISLAC further cautioned that suspending lawmakers for expressing dissenting views weakens the National Assembly’s oversight function.

Rafsanjani cited Section 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, including for lawmakers. He also pointed out that parliamentary immunity exists to protect legislators from persecution over statements made in the course of their duties.

“A legislature where members fear retribution for questioning leadership cannot function as a true democracy,” he warned.

CISLAC concluded by warning that the suspension sets a dangerous precedent, enabling Senate leadership to silence opposition through suspensions and turning the National Assembly into a tool of intimidation.

The organization urged democratic forces to speak out against what it called a clear violation of the rule of law and demanded that Senator Natasha be immediately reinstated to uphold legislative integrity.