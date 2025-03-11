Natasha: Mass protests, disruptions not solution to political issues – Arewa Group

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

…urges politicians not to incite violence

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A northern group, Arewa Revival Project, ARP, Tuesday, condemned an alleged plan of mass protests and disruptions by some groups on the heels of the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

Speaking during a press conference, the Project Coordinator, ARP, Hon Muttaka Ibrahim, expressed concern over political actors allegedly sponsoring violence to further their interests.

Ibrahim said it is not proper for any group to denigrate the decision of the Senate over their internal issues based on the rules governing the Red Chambers, saying most groups do not understand the workings of the Senate, but just jump into the fray without assessing the situation.

He described the threats as “an affront to the democratic process and institutions that serve as the backbone of governance.”

He also faulted a particular group who gave 48 hours ultimatum to the Senate to reverse the six months suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said: “It is evident that some elements within our political system have resorted to sponsoring violence and unrest for personal gain. This must be unequivocally condemned, and those responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“Threats of mass protests and disruptions are not the solution to political issues. The ARP strongly believes in the power of peaceful engagement, mutual respect, and adherence to the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, according to him, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension followed due process, and any grievances should be addressed through legal and procedural frameworks, rather than emotional or partisan reactions.

He also counseled that, “Senator Natasha should remain law-abiding, stop sponsoring violence and protests, and avoid making claims without evidence. If she wants to continue serving, she must respect the rules of the Senate.”

Following reactions about fairness, equity, and justice on the heels of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, He (Ibrahim) stressed the need for constructive dialogue and legal channels rather than mass protests or disruptive actions.

However, the Group also called on the Senate to thoroughly and impartially carry out their investigation into the allegations raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ensuring justice and accountability without political interference.

“The truth must come to light without procedural manipulation or sensationalism. This will uphold democratic institutions while maintaining the dignity of all involved”, he said.

The group also urged northern-based groups to remain impartial, law-abiding, and focused on their mission of serving the people, and not drawn into partisan politics.