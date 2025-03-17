NAHCON’s forward march to 2025 Hajj

Dr. Tunde Akanni

Tunde Akanni PhD

Suddenly, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, almost became the centre of activities in Abuja in the month of February, 2025. This was after a rather sluggish break, rife with unpleasant misgivings by naysayers. The rumour mills keep rolling once there seems to be unclear status of certain expectations.

The NAHCON leadership had been busy perfecting strategies for Nigeria’s grand showing at the world’s biggest annual rendezvous of muslims from all regions, the Hajj. First came the good news that the Chair, Prof Usman, personally flew all the way to the holy land to append signatures where necessary even as duty pressures at home kept on mounting. But the consolation was the success of the journey and the quick return to activate the entire system for the final phase of the preparations. All eyes had been on Prof Usman, the leader whose type NAHCON never had coming to confer both intellectual prowess and administrative sagacity on the nation’s Hajj sector.

It was no mean honour that the high performing governor of Bornu State, Prof Zulum, sought out Prof Usman for a visit in Abuja, the first by any governor since Prof Usman assumed office perhaps. Governor Zulum acknowledged the good work of Prof Usman and wished him further success to the delight of the NAHCON management. It’s a grand acknowledgement of their collective efforts.

The situation report today is that as the 2025 Hajj season approaches, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been proactively implementing strategic measures to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience for Nigerian Muslims. From revising service contracts in Saudi Arabia to appointing a new secretary, these initiatives underscore NAHCON’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and pilgrim welfare.

Duly asserting his intellectual authority, in preparation for Hajj 2025, the NAHCON Chair, Prof Usman, has successfully revisited and amended its contractual agreements with Saudi Arabian service providers. On February 22, 2025, for instance, the commission signed a revised contract with Mashariq Al Dhahabia, a Saudi-based company responsible for providing services to Nigerian pilgrims at the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

This amendment was necessitated by the realization that Nigeria would not be utilizing its full allocation of 95,000 pilgrim slots for the year. Consequently, the contract was adjusted to cater to 52,000 pilgrims, aligning services with the anticipated number of participants. NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, emphasized that this adjustment ensures resources are appropriately allocated, preventing overextension and enhancing service quality.

The decision to amend the contract appears to have derived from operational challenges identified with Mashariq Al Dhahabia. To mitigate potential disruptions, NAHCON engaged an additional service provider to supplement pilgrim services during the critical five-day Masha’ir period. This move aimed to ensure that all Nigerian pilgrims receive adequate support during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

While Mashariq Al Dhahabia expressed concerns over this development, citing a potential breach of contract, NAHCON maintained that the engagement of supplementary service providers was imperative to uphold the welfare and satisfaction of pilgrims.

Not given to underestimating devolution of powers as well as the invaluability of complementarity of peculiar strengths of individuals, the Prof Usman-led NAHCON has also recognized the need to strengthen its administrative framework.

NAHCON has since appointed Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Ali as the new Secretary of the Commission on February 26, 2025. Dr. Ali’s appointment came after the voluntary resignation of the former secretary, Dr. AbdullahiRabi’u Kontagora, and the interim tenure of AlhajiAliduShutti. Dr. Ali emerged as the successful candidate after a rigorous selection process that assessed his qualifications and experience.

Hailing from Yerwa in Borno State, Dr. Ali brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He holds a Doctorate and Master’s degree in Islamic Studies, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and Administration, and a Diploma in Computer Application and Internet, among other qualifications. His academic journey has seen him attend prestigious institutions such as the University of Maiduguri, Bayero University Kano, and the University College for Islamic Call in Tripoli, Libya.

An obviously heavily credentialed Dr. Ali has served in various capacities, including being the Director of the Centre for Kanuri Ajami and Qur’anic Studies at Borno State University, Chairman of the Care-taker Management Committee of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, and Deputy Provost at Muhammad Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Maiduguri.

As Secretary, Dr. Ali’s responsibilities encompass maintaining records, conducting correspondence, and serving as the secretary at all NAHCON meetings. He is also tasked with ensuring effective reporting of the commission’s activities to relevant authorities, maintaining the register of licensed Hajj operators, facilitating the publication of the commission’s regulations, and coordinating performance standards. His tenure is set for an initial four-year period, with the possibility of renewal based on performance.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, NAHCON has been engaging with state governments to bolster support for Hajj operations. A notable example is the recent meeting between Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman and Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. During this meeting, Governor Zulum pledged his commitment to supporting NAHCON’s initiatives and assured the mobilization of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to assist pilgrims across various states. This partnership aims to enhance the overall experience of pilgrims by ensuring that state-level resources and support systems are effectively integrated into the national Hajj framework.

Transparency and accountability remain at the forefront of NAHCON’s operations. In light of recent contractual adjustments, the commission has been forthcoming about the challenges and rationale behind its decisions. For instance, the engagement of an additional service provider was a strategic response to operational challenges identified with the initial contractor, ensuring that the welfare of pilgrims remains uncompromised. NAHCON has consistently communicated these developments to the public, reinforcing its commitment to upholding the trust placed in it by Nigerian Muslims.

As the countdown to Hajj 2025 continues, NAHCON’s proactive measures reflect its dedication to facilitating a hitch-free pilgrimage. The strategic amendments to service contracts, bolstered by the appointment of a seasoned administrator like Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Ali, underscore the commission’s resolve to address challenges head-on and optimize the Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

Through collaborative efforts, transparent operations, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, NAHCON is poised to lead Nigerian pilgrims on a spiritually fulfilling journey during the 2025 Hajj season.

Interestingly, the current Ramadan season avails all Muslims to wish everyone prospecting to perform Hajj this year’s hajj and by implication the entire NAHCON team, all the best.

Tunde Akanni, PhD is a veteran Hajj writer based in Lagos.