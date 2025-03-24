Musawa’s lifeline for Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sectors

Musawa

By CHINDAYA AHMADU

Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sector are both offering a veritable economic lifeline to Nigerian creatives and upbeat investors, and this is as a result of the policy initiatives and bold reforms of the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

In alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy, the Ministry under her leadership has already forged strategic partnerships that will drive growth, enhance cultural diplomacy, and boost GDP contribution from the Ministry to the nation’s economy.

A landmark achievement recorded by the Ministry recently through a core strategic partnership between the Ministry and the African Export-Import Bank, Afrexim Bank, has led to the $200 million financing facility with the Afrexim Bank which is scheduled to come into full operations by the mid-2025, and is set to provide essential funding for businesses and entrepreneurs in the creative sector. This move ensures that Nigeria’s creatives—ranging from filmmakers to digital innovators—have the capital needed to scale their ventures, create jobs, and expand their global reach.

One of the most impactful initiatives is the Creative Leap Acceleration Programme, CLAP, developed in partnership with Lebara Nigeria. This initiative provides creatives with equitable loans, digital financing, and affordable internet access, ensuring their seamless participation in the digital economy. Additionally, inbound tourists will benefit from streamlined financial services and eSIM activation, enhancing their experience in Nigeria.

To strengthen Nigeria’s creative workforce, FMACTCE has partnered with Alison, a global e-learning provider, integrating its Learning Management System, LMS, into CLAP. This offers creatives access to courses in digital media, gaming, music production, and cinematography, positioning Nigeria as a globally competitive creative hub. Recognising the need for financial security, the ministry has also joined forces with Prembly to implement advanced Know Your Customer, KYC, verification, Anti-Money Laundering, AML, compliance, and fraud prevention measures, ensuring financial integrity within the creative sector.

A boost to digital storytelling comes through the Content Creators Challenge, a partnership between FMACTCE and TelAirVision. This initiative provides funding, mentorship, and distribution support for digital creatives transitioning from short-form to full-length productions. By expanding opportunities in the content economy, the programme fosters innovation and employment, while promoting Nigerian talent on a global stage.

Attracting investment into the creative industry is another key focus. FMACTCE has collaborated with the Presidential Tax Committee to introduce tax incentives and credits, making Nigeria’s creative sector more appealing to foreign investors. On a grassroots level, the ministry is partnering with state governments to establish Renewed Hope Cultural Villages across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory. These cultural villages will preserve historic sites, promote local festivals, and create employment opportunities, reinforcing economic diversification and tourism development.

Infrastructure investment is also receiving attention through an MoU with Cavista Holdings, which focuses on developing tourism infrastructure, digitising tourism experiences, and investing in human capital. By strengthening public-private partnerships, this initiative positions Nigeria as a global tourism destination and stimulates job creation in the sector.

Beyond local initiatives, FMACTCE is strengthening international collaborations to elevate Nigeria’s creative and cultural economy through another grand partnership with the British Council, with this milestone partnership agreement focusing on skills development, cultural exchanges and strengthening the creative sector in Nigeria.

Recognising the importance of global benchmarking, the Ministry has engaged the Boston Consulting Group, BCG, to analyse best practices from South Korea, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and China. These insights will help Nigeria tailor policies that drive the creative economy’s growth and maximise its GDP contribution.

A strategic agreement with Brazil includes the renovation of Casa da Nigeria in Salvador, fostering co-productions in film and music and promoting cultural exchange. Similarly, a partnership with the French Republic grants Nigerian creatives access to French markets and specialised training in fashion, gaming, and cinema.

To further enhance tourism experiences, FMACTCE’s collaboration with Wakanow will introduce cultural desks at international airports. These will feature live performances, curated exhibitions, and digital travel solutions, enriching visitors’ first impression of Nigeria.

Recognising the need for skills development, FMACTCE has partnered with Lens For Good to implement capacity-building programmes that equip young entrepreneurs with the expertise required to thrive in the creative and tourism industries.

One of the most ambitious undertakings is the Nigeria Destinations 2030 Initiative, designed to create two million jobs in Nigeria’s creative economy by 2030.

Financial sustainability is further reinforced through a partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, which aims to securitise both tangible and intangible assets in Nigeria’s creative and cultural economy. By unlocking new revenue streams and attracting private-sector investments, this initiative ensures long-term economic growth in the creative sector.

Highlighting its commitment to global recognition and innovation, FMACTCE has formalised a landmark partnership with Africana Bespoke Tailoring Nigeria Limited. Signed by Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa and Africana’s Managing Director Charles Oronsaye, this collaboration establishes a strategic framework to drive Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries to international prominence.

Through these strategic partnerships, Minister Musawa is taking decisive steps to place Nigeria on the global map, ensuring that the creative and tourism sectors are not just contributors to the economy but key drivers of national prosperity.

The Ministry’s initiatives will not only create jobs and attract investment but also position Nigeria as a cultural powerhouse in the global economy.

•Ahmadu is the Director of Press, Ministry of Tourism