Mr Macaroni defends decision not to greet Sanwo-Olu

Actor and content creator Adebowale Adedayo, widely known as Mr Macaroni, has responded to criticism over his refusal to greet Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a recent public event.

In a series of posts on Monday via X, Mr Macaroni dismissed the backlash, affirming that he would not greet the governor even if given another opportunity.

“This is the last time I will address this matter. It is not worth my peace of mind. Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwo-Olu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me, I won’t answer. You people will cry today, tomorrow, and forever,” he wrote.

Known for his vocal stance on governance and human rights, Mr Macaroni criticised Nigerians who defend politicians instead of holding them accountable for the country’s economic challenges.

“The people are suffering! The price of everything is up. Instead of you people to hold your leaders accountable, you are busy kissing their bumbum,” he stated.

The comedian also accused some individuals of hypocrisy, alleging that certain critics of government officials eventually seek financial favours behind closed doors.

“Some people called out their state governors every day, then went behind closed doors to collect envelopes to become praise singers. It hurts them when they see that not everyone is for sale,” he wrote.

Mr Macaroni further condemned what he described as blind political loyalty, emphasising the need for citizens to hold leaders accountable rather than defend them unconditionally.

“These people have no honour, no code, no respect or dignity whatsoever. They have become slaves to the servants of the people. This is why Nigeria is the way Nigeria is. The people worship and defend their oppressors,” the actor said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to his principles, stating that public criticism would not sway his stance.

“I am no saint. I am nobody’s hero. I am far from perfect. I do what I do only because I strongly believe in it. Do I get tired of the constant attacks on my person? Yes! But please do not think for a second that I will betray my conscience,” he wrote.