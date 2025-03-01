MOSIEND hails CDS for military’s triumph over insurgency

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has commended the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa for his leadership in addressing insurgency and insecurity in Nigeria.

This commendation was made during a special leadership session for MOSIEND’s Abuja and Northern chapters in the nation’s capital.

MOSIEND National President Amb. Kennedy Tonjo West commended General Musa’s innovative strategies, such as the establishment of ‘Super Camps’ and the reinforcement of ‘Operation Hadin Kai,’ which have significantly weakened Boko Haram and reclaimed insurgent-held territories.

“Under General Musa’s leadership, the Nigerian Armed Forces have made considerable progress in the fight against Boko Haram and insurgency in the North,” Amb. West remarked.

He also noted General Musa’s focus on modernising the armed forces, improving troop welfare, and fostering inter-agency collaboration, which have collectively enhanced Nigeria’s security landscape.

According to West, the CDS’ efforts have notably curbed IPOB activities in the South East and reduced oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The group also lauded the CDS for upholding human rights and enhancing Nigeria’s international reputation through effective military engagements.

“General Musa’s dedication to redefining the armed forces is evident in his emphasis on modernisation, capacity building, and the welfare of military personnel,” Amb. West stated.

MOSIEND pledged ongoing support for General Musa and the service chiefs, recognising their commitment to creating a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.