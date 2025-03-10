Miyetti Allah seeks probe into chairman’s killing in Kwara

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged security agencies to investigate the killing of Kwara chapter Chairman of the association, Idrissu Abubakar.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made the call in a statement issued by Malam Bello Gotomo, National Secretary of the association, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the killing of Abubakar, Chairman of MACBAN, Kwara chapter.

The confirmation is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday in Ilorin.

Abubakar was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in front of his house at Oke Ose, Ilorin East Local Government Area.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, police detectives swiftly responded and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells from the scene.

She added that his remains had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary.

Reacting to the incident, the President of MACBAN condemned the killing of the association’s youngest state chairman, who was committed to peace and advancement of pastoralist in the country.

“The Miyetti Allah cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) mourns the killing of the Chairman of the Kwara State Chapter, Idrissu Abubakar by unknown gun men on Saturday night at his house in Ilorin.

“Idrissu, aged 33, is the second MACBAN Chairman to be killed this year, barely two month after the killing of the newly elected Chairman of Katsina State chapter, Alhaji Sirajo Mairana.

“The deceased left two wives, six young children and his aged mother,” the president said.

Ngelzarma described the deceased as a committed member of MACBAN, who was looking forward to the transformation of livestock production system in the country.

He said that based on the information gathered by the association, the assailants shot Idrissu in front of his house around 10p.m. after driving home from Tarawee prayers (fasting congregation prayer).

The president condoled with the family of the deceased, Kwara Government and the entire members of the association across the nation.

“We called on the security agencies to thoroughly investigate this incessant killing of leaders of the association by criminals.

“In the last two years, MACBAN lost over seven State and Local Government Chairmen to unknown gun men.

“The National Vice President of MACBAN, Alhaji Manir Lamido had been missing without trace since 2023, while traveling between Katsina and Kaduna States,” he said.

Ngelzarma assured that the association would do all it takes to unravel those involved “in this dastardly act of cowardice.”