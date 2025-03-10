Meet Oshiorenoya Agabi, Nigerian neurotech who built computer that can smell explosives

Lagos-born scientist Oshiorenoya Agabi has taken his passion for physics and neuroscience to the global stage, revolutionizing the intersection of biology and technology.

With over 15 years of expertise in neuroelectronic interfaces, Oshiorenoya Agabi is breaking new ground in innovation.

In 2017, he introduced Koniku Kore, a groundbreaking device that combines synthetic neurobiology with silicon technology.

This modem-sized biosensor functions like a cyborg dog, capable of detecting 4,096 distinct odors. Its advanced olfactory capabilities enable it to identify explosives, detect early-stage cancer, and assist in various security and medical applications.

Koniku Kore has been deployed to enhance airport security and medical diagnostics, attracting significant global interest.

Agabi’s journey began in Surulere, Lagos, where he nurtured his love for science.

Oshiorenoya Agabi earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Lagos before advancing his studies in physics and neuroscience in Sweden and Switzerland.

Over a year ago, he launched Koniku, his neurotechnology startup. With Koniku Kore, Oshiorenoya Agabi has not only built a machine that can “smell” but also demonstrated how the fusion of biology and technology can redefine the future of security and healthcare.

Vanguard News