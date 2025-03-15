March into your testimony, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we are still discussing the significance of the figure three in the Holy Bible and what it means to, us as Christians.

Let’s have a look at the story of Jonah.

Jonah 1 vs. 1-3 ( KJV) : “ Now the word of the LORD came unto Jonah the son of Amittai, saying,

Arise go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry against it; for their wickedness is come up before me.

But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD, and went down to Joppa; and he found a ship going to Tarshish: so he paid the fare thereof, and went down into it, to go with them unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD”.

Jonah had an assignment but he chose not to carry it out. Rather, he chose to flee from the presence of God.

His act of disobedience attracted heavy sanctions from God. Verse 4 of the same chapter states: “ But the LORD sent out a great wind into the sea, and there was a mighty tempest in the sea, so that the ship was like to be broken”.

Those with whom he was in the ship found out that Jonah was the reason, the ship was about to sink.

They decided to take an action to save their own lives.

Verse 15: “ So, they took up Jonah, and cast him forth into the sea; and the sea eased from her raging”.

Though, Jonah was disobedient, God still showed mercy.

According to verse 17 “Now the LORD had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights”.

He was a man deeply troubled because he had paid a heavy price for disobedience but even in that condition, he continued to pray.

Jonah 2 vs. 1&2: “ Then Jonah prayed unto the LORD his God out of the fish’s belly.

And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the LORD, and he heard me; out the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice”.

The merciful God responded to his prayer.

Jonah 2 vs. 10: “And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land”.

Simply put, God showed him mercy and saved him from death in the belly of the fish.

Brethren, whatever situation we find ourselves, the lesson here is that we must not stop praying.

Some of the challenges we are going through might be self- inflicted.

I give an example of a lady. She had three abortions before she got married which in itself is a sin.

Like Jonah she willingly committed sin. She terminated the lives of those babies.

When she got married, household enemies, began to use that sin as a weapon to make her life miserable.

They vowed that she would never have children in her marriage. One of them told her so in a dream.

Physically, they threatened to throw her out of her matrimonial home.

Then she became a born again Christian. She confessed her sins to God, repented and continued to worship and serve the LORD.

That done, the LORD took over her battle.

It doesn’t matter what you are going through, may the LORD fight for you in Jesus name.

As a Christian she devoted alot of her time to prayers and service to God.

After a while, God showed her mercy, she conceived and gave birth to a baby boy.

Beloved, the lesson of today is that we can march into our testimonies when we confess our sins, repent and ask God for mercy.

Sometimes, what constitute an obstacle to our prayer isn’t what we have done but what others have done.

Society tends to focus on the woman when a marriage experiences delay in child- bearing.

However, in many cases, the reasons for the delay may be associated with the man.

If a man has caused a girl or girls to commit abortion, he is as guilty as the lady.

Both of them committed the sin. If the man goes ahead to marry another woman and there is a delay in child bearing, it could be because of the sin of abortion that the man committed before he got married.

Until he confesses and repents, the prayers of his innocent wife may not be answered.

Beloved, God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit is merciful,

You need the Trinity to march into testimony.

The Bible tells us in Hebrews 4 vs. 16: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need”.

Can we boldly approach the throne of Grace, the abode of the God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit when we do not confess our sins and ask to be forgiven?

The answer is No.

We can only be bold in prayer with the help of the Holy Spirit through the word of God.

An area which most of us miss out is reading the Holy Bible yet is it a sure way of hearing from the LORD.

People spend so much time on social media gossip instead of reading and studying the Holy Bible.

Whereas many of what we are passing through, the solution is in the word of God.

While studying the Bible, the Holy Spirit could lead us to the right prayer point that would usher in our break through.

Romans 8 vs. 26: “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities; for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered”.

Brethren, we need the Holy Spirit to teach us to pray and intercede for us.

Remember, our Lord Jesus calls him “The Comforter”.

Jesus said in John 14 vs. 26 “ But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I had said unto you”.

With this, we should appreciate the need to have a relationship the Holy Spirit and this is easily done by reading the Holy Bible on a daily basis.

There are times when what we actually need is so close by yet we do not see it but when the Holy Spirit leads, we’ll see it and it leads to a testimony.

The Comforter gives total relief from pains, tears and sorrow.

Whatever has been giving your sleepless nights, the Lord in his mercy will comfort you and bring you joy this month in Jesus name.

One of the testimonies at the just concluded three day special Holy Ghost night of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was that of a woman who testified to the birth of a set of twins after 15 years of waiting.

Beloved, only the couple can tell what they have experienced.

Another testimony that shook the congregation was that of a woman who got married in 1987 and gave birth to her first baby at the age of 64.

Brethren, you see that there is nothing God cannot do.

Who would ever think that a 64-year-old woman would have a baby.

That is somebody that has been written off by medical science.

At that age, her monthly period would have ceased long ago. Most women reach menopause anytime after age 50.

But because with God “All things are possible”, God gave her a child.

Beloved, remain steadfast with God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit and march into your miracle.

People may mock you but you must always bear in your mind that God has not written you off.

The year is only three months gone.

With you on the Lord’s side, you are on the way to a celebration this year.

Resolve to stand with God and God alone.

God is ever ready to have His word fulfilled in your life.

Shalom!