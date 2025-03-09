Many injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway multiple auto crashes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Many yet-to-be-identified persons were reportedly injured in multiple auto crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by NASFAT Roundabout, with attendant chaotic traffic congestion.

It was gathered that the crashes, which left motorists stranded, occurred at about 7 am on Sunday, involving two trucks and four other vehicles.

Though the cause of the accident could not be ascertained, an eyewitness attributed it to over-speeding and poor visibility.

Some of the victims were immediately rescued and given first aid by emergency first responders.

Presently, men of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Nigeria Police have taken control of the situation to facilitate free traffic flow.

The TRACE Deputy Commander for the Mowe-Ibafo axis, Mr. Kabir Ojerinde, who confirmed the incident, explained, “According to an eyewitness, the crashes occurred when a trailer traveling from Lagos in an attempt to avoid colliding with a smaller vehicle at the NASFAT roundabout while crossing the road lost control in the process, crashing into several cars at the turning.

“Emergency responders, including TRACE, the Police, and the FRSC, are currently on site, working to clear the wreckage,” Ojerinde confirmed.

As of press time, one of the trucks, fully loaded with watermelons, had been removed from the road to ease traffic flow.

On the number of casualties and the identification of the vehicles involved, Ojerinde could not make a categorical statement, saying the report on the crash would be released as soon as possible after the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to be patient and slow down as they navigate around the scene area, as the recovery operation was still on at the time of this report’s completion.

Vanguard News