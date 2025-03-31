Maguire, Yoro set for Man United return

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has confirmed that defenders, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are available to play against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Red Devils boss issued fitness updates on the injured players in the squad including England left-back Luke Shaw, who Amorim says he has returned to training but is still building his fitness before a return to first-team action.

Leny Yoro has suffered repeated injuries this season after arriving at the club from Lille in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been out since March 9 when he picked up a foot injury during United’s draw with Arsenal.

Maguire has been unavailable with a calf injury since the end of February.

Amorin confirmed that Luke Shaw returned to training on Friday but also noted that the left-back is still working on his fitness before a return to first-team action.

“Luke [Shaw] is not ready yet. We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke,” Amorim said.

The Red Devils manager also issued injury updates on Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Johnny Evans, and Lisandro Martinez.

“Mason Mount is feeling better but he was on the bench in the last game, Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost ready, Jonny [Evans] is recovering, [Lisandro Martínez] is out. [Harry] Maguire is also ready to go to the game and [Leny] Yoro, yes,” Amorim added.

Vanguard News