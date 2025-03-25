Luno’s App to enable early-stage customers make informed decisions

By Juliet Umeh

In response to the growing maturity of crypto assets in Nigeria, crypto platform Luno, has said that it will provide customers with secure access to early-stage crypto assets, helping them make informed investment decisions.

Luno’s VP of Product, Aleks Andjelopolj, said: “We believe it is important that investors gain safe access to emerging crypto use cases through a leading regulated operator.

“While we rigorously assess all assets before listing them, we will empower customers to make informed decisions by listing assets earlier and providing educational resources to help them understand the risks and opportunities.”

He explained that early-stage crypto assets will be marked with an ‘Early Stage’ label in the Luno app, along with links to detailed information to assist decision-making.

The company acknowledges that while early-stage projects may offer higher potential returns, they typically carry greater risks and may experience significant price volatility.

Berachain is the first early-stage project available on Luno’s platform. Launched in February 2025, Berachain aims to create “a cooperative economy that rewards working capital by aligning incentives across the network” through its innovative Proof of Liquidity consensus mechanism for transaction validation.