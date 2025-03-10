Let’s change OAGF public perception – Ogunjimi charges treasury officers

Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi is the new Accountant General of the Federation.

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Alh. Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, officially assumed office in Abuja on Monday, urging Treasury Officers to work towards changing the negative public perception of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

Addressing staff at the Treasury House, Ogunjimi acknowledged that several past Accountants-General had faced corruption charges, leading to a tarnished reputation for the institution. He emphasized the need for unity, teamwork, and professionalism to restore public confidence in the Treasury.

Ogunjimi, who faced contentious experiences with his predecessor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, stressed the importance of setting aside past grievances and working towards a collective goal.

“I missed you all. This is our home, and nobody is going to drive us out. We are one family, whether you are a Treasury Officer or support staff. The spirit of togetherness must be in everyone,” he declared, drawing applause from the audience.

He urged staff to stop internal divisions and focus on moving the institution forward.

“We are not going to polarize the house. The task ahead is enormous, and we can’t afford to fight amongst ourselves. If I fail, every one of you has failed,” he stated.

Reflecting on his selection process for the AGF position, Ogunjimi revealed that a key question posed to him was how he would restore the image of the Treasury.

“Now, I throw that same question back to you all. What will you do differently to correct the image of the Treasury? It is no longer about me—I have passed that stage. The responsibility is now ours, collectively.”

He warned that every action by Treasury staff impacts the public perception of the institution, urging them to uphold integrity and professionalism in their duties.

Addressing concerns about undue interference from Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at various government agencies, Ogunjimi assured Treasury Officers that he would not succumb to external pressures to remove or transfer officers unfairly.

“I have been a victim of CEOs requesting the removal of Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs) they don’t like. I will not follow that path. I will give everyone a fair hearing.”

He reassured staff that his administration would prioritize fair treatment and career development, adding that any grievances could be brought directly to him.

“If anything is bothering you, feel free to come to me. I am your AGF, and I will listen to you. I am a good listener, and I will support you.”

Ogunjimi’s remarks set the tone for a new direction at the OAGF, emphasizing accountability, teamwork, and renewed public trust in the Treasury.