Lent: Pray for wise leaders, CAN urges Nigerians

…First Lady urges Nigerians to show kindness to others

…Seek face of God — AKINADEWO

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Joseph Erunke & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Christians around the world begin the Lenten season, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called for prayers for the nation’s leaders, urging wisdom and compassion in governance.

Also, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians especially the Christian community to use the Lenten period to draw closer to Christ, show kindness to others and deepen the commitment to serving others.

CAN in a statement on Ash Wednesday, by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said: “As we observe Ash Wednesday and embark on the sacred season of Lent, I extend heartfelt prayers to all Nigerians, Christians and people of all faiths.

“Lent is a 40-day journey of sacrifice, prayer, and charity, mirroring the time Jesus Christ spent fasting in the wilderness. For us in Nigeria, this season arrives amid rising living costs, insecurity, and daily struggles. Yet, Lent calls us to hope, urging us to look beyond our hardships and draw strength from faith and community.

“As Nigerians, we understand sacrifice and endurance. Lent resonates with the patience of mothers stretching meals, the courage of fathers toiling under the sun, and the faith of children praying for a brighter future.

“I urge Christians to approach this Lenten season sincerely and invite all Nigerians regardless of creed to join in this spirit of renewal. Let us pray for our leaders to govern with wisdom and compassion, for our youth to find purpose, and for ourselves to rise above division and build a nation we can all be proud of.”

Mrs. Tinubu in her lenten message noted that the season is a time of repentance, supplication, prayers and good deeds.

She said: “As we begin the season of Lent, may this time strengthen our resolve to follow Christ’s example of love. I urge us to use this period to draw closer to Christ, show kindness to others and deepen our commitment to serving others.

“Let us walk together in the light of Christ, with hope in our hearts and compassion for all.

“We should also remember our dear nation Nigeria in prayers for peace and prosperity, as we all build together a nation that will take her place among the comity of nations.

Deputy Speaker, Kalu tasks Christians on forgiveness

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Benjamin Kalu, meanwhile, called on Christians to forgive one another and pray for Nigeria during the Lenten season.

In a statement, yesterday, he said: “As we observe Lent, I urge all Christians to pray fervently for our dear nation, Nigeria. We must seek divine guidance and intervention in addressing the challenges we face as a nation.

“We are also called as Christians to forgive one another just as God has forgiven us through death of Jesus Christ. Let us use this period to let go of grudges and seek reconciliation with one another.”

Akinadewo urges Nigerians to seek the face of God

Nigerians have been urged to seek the face of God, turn from their wicked ways, and ask for forgiveness “for our Creator to heal the country completely.”

Speaking yesterday during an Anointing Service to mark the beginning of Ash Wednesday, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Motailatu Church of God (MCG), Senior Superintendent Gabriel F. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu II), quoted Isaiah 59, saying, “The Lord’s hand is not shortened that it cannot save, neither His ear heavy, that it cannot hear” the cries of Nigerians, but sin has separated them from God.”

Preaching on the theme “If My People” (II Chronicles 7:14) at the Restoration Parish of the church in Akute, Ogun State, Akinadewo declared that Nigerians must urgently seek the face of God to eradicate the socio-political, economic, and security challenges in the country.

Quoting Isaiah 55:7, he said: “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return unto the Lord, and He will have mercy upon him, and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.”

“We read stories almost on a daily basis of so-called clerics involved in ritual killings. This is against God’s commandments.”

He also said the challenge of hunger in the land can be solved “with sincerity and the right policies from those in authority” and with the divine backing of God.

Quoting II Kings 7, Akinadewo declared that the famine in Samaria became a thing of the past when God sent Prophet Elisha to speak to the people.

On insecurity, he likened the invasion of Nigeria by kidnappers, terrorists, and bandits to the threat King Jehoshaphat faced in Judah from the Moabites and Ammonites.

“In II Chronicles 20:20, King Jehoshaphat told the people: ‘Believe in the Lord your God, so shall ye be established. Believe His prophets, so shall ye prosper.’

“Eventually, God conquered their enemies, and the children of Judah started dancing. The time for God to destroy all these bloodthirsty maniacs in Nigeria is here. Nigerians will dance and rejoice eventually. This country shall prosper. But we must turn to God.”