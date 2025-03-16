Leadership deficit fuels Nigeria’s troubles – Badejo

Prof. Femi Badejo says Nigeria’s problems are rooted in a leadership deficit, urging citizens to embrace better conduct and improved leadership standards.

Speaking with the Newsmen at his 70th birthday on Saturday, Badejo noted that poor leadership remains the nation’s major hurdle to progress.

He stressed leadership must be improved at every level, not just among political elites, but also within the younger generation preparing to take over.

“In other countries, leadership development begins early, even before primary school. Here, we lack focus,” he lamented.

Reflecting on his birthday, Badejo expressed gratitude, saying he felt immense joy from the love shown by friends and colleagues.

“I’m overwhelmed and truly happy to be appreciated by those I’ve worked with over the years,” he said warmly.

On retirement, the academic, writer and diplomat, insisted he would remain active, continuing to write and contribute to society for as long as possible.

“A professor never retires. As long as I can think and write, I remain active,” he affirmed.

Guest speaker, Prof. Toyin Falola, delivered a keynote on ‘Power, Privilege and Philosophy’, exploring Africa’s intellectual traditions and their global relevance.

Falola explained that African philosophy offers critical insights into neocolonialism, inequality, and reimagining power dynamics for a fairer society.

“African ethics like Ubuntu challenge privilege and promote justice. These ideas reshape global conversations on equality and independence,” he noted.

He urged for African thought to be central in education, policy, and global dialogue, confronting structures that suppress its voice.