Lagos to shut Independence, Marina-CMS Bridge for over two months

Marina/CMS bridge shut down for repair work.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut and divert traffic for the emergency repairs of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route), scheduled from Wednesday, March 19 19, to Monday, May 26, 2025.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Sunday.

According to Osiyemi, during the repairs, the section of the road from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge down to Independence Bridge will be closed to vehicular movement.

Similarly, the Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge service lane inbound Independence Bridge will not be available for motorists.

However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe will be open to traffic.

Consequently, the following alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists.

From Ahmadu Bello Way inbound Victoria Island

Motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way are advised to use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, and then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road to continue their journeys.

Traffic from Ahmadu Bello Way to 3rd Mainland Bridge

Motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way heading to 3rd Mainland Bridge should go through Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road, and connect to Ring Road to reach their destinations.

Traffic from Ahmadu Bello Way to Inner Marina/CMS

Motorists heading to Inner Marina and CMS from Ahmadu Bello Way will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street to connect to Falomo Roundabout. They will then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road to reach their desired destinations.

Traffic from inner Marina/CMS to Ahmadu Bello Way

Motorists heading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Inner Marina/CMS will have through-traffic access. The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reassures Lagosians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes for the project’s duration.

Advisory

The commissioner, therefore urged motorists to be patient as “the partial closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works, Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos.”