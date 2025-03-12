Lagos Tanker Explosion: Two dead, five injured – FRSC

By Efe Onodjae

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two people died and five others sustained injuries in a tanker explosion that occurred on Tuesday night at Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a statement by FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, a total of 11 people—all male—were involved in the crash. While five suffered injuries, two lost their lives.

The explosion, which resulted in a massive inferno, was caused by a mechanical failure, specifically brake failure, in one of the vehicles. The crash involved 15 vehicles, worsening the situation and causing severe traffic congestion in the area.

Emergency responders, including the Fire Service and FRSC rescue teams, swiftly intervened to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, expressed his concern over the preventable nature of the accident. He emphasized the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols, particularly for vehicles transporting hazardous goods.

He urged fleet managers, vehicle owners, and drivers to prioritize safety and warned that violators of road safety regulations will face sanctions as stipulated in the National Road Traffic Regulations.

Mohammed reaffirmed FRSC’s commitment to ensuring road safety and called on the public to remain vigilant and report emergencies through the FRSC toll-free helpline: 122.