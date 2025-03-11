Lagos House of Assembly members.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly members have denied allegations of defecting from the All Progressive Congress, APC to the Labour Party.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe stated that the rumor of their defection has been circulating online, alleging that twenty-five (25) members of the Assembly are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an unnamed political party.

Ogundipe said a similar report surfaced during the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, suggesting that twenty-seven (27) members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members affirming their commitment to the party and confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms.

“To avoid doubt, no APC member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is contemplating defection. As true progressives, we acknowledge that challenges may arise but remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes.

“The leadership of our party is fully engaged, and any outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

“We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports designed to mislead and create unnecessary tension. Furthermore, we reaffirm our loyalty to the leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We remain steadfast in our support and dedication to the ideals of the APC.

Finally, we advise those spreading falsehoods to desist from such acts, as the Lagos State House of Assembly remains focused on its legislative mandate, enacting laws and passing motions that promote the progress and development of Lagos State”, he said.

