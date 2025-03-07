Lagos Assembly crisis: LP woos 36 pro-Meranda lawmakers ahead of 2027

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) has said that its door is open to the 36 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who on January 13 supported the removal of Hon. Mudasiru Obasa and installed his deputy, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as the new speaker.

The LP said the 36 lawmakers should join the party and its 2023 governorship candidate, Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to rescue Lagos State from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which it said was populated by “democracy assassins”.

According to the LP, APC should be voted out of power in Lagos to prevent complete annihilation of democracy by the APC political family.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi, said it was undemocratic for the APC to have worked for the return of Obasa as speaker of the State Assembly, despite various allegations levelled against him.

Arabambi said, “Lagos State is now a captured territory by groups of “democracy assassins” , and it is therefore expedient that the APC must be voted out in Lagos State to prevent complete annihilation of democracy by the APC political family.”

He said, “We cannot continue to pretend that all is well with our democracy today, and you will particularly agree with me that there is a bold confirmation that in the political trajectory of Lagos State politics, there is always one god whose one vote trumps a million ballots, as encapsulated by the shameful, despicable, and unconstitutional ‘harakiri’ deployed by the APC and its leadership in Lagos to overthrow a democratically elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda.”

The LP condemned what it described as the undue silence of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker impeachment saga.

“The Labour Party National Working Committee, under Bar. Julius Abure and Alh. Farouk Umar Ibrahim, hereby calls on the APC administration in Lagos State under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently explain allegations levelled against Obasa by the 36 heroes of democracy in the Lagos State House of Assembly. The APC and its government must stop covering up these allegations.”

“Failure to do so should result in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s resignation or the commencement of impeachment proceedings against him.”

“The Labour Party therefore appreciates the 36 heroes of democracy for their interest in joining LP ahead of 2027, alongside our governorship candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who was rigged out in 2023 but is now positioned to take over the mantle of leadership as the next governor of Lagos State on May 29, 2027.”

Arabambi enjoined the people of Lagos to disregard alleged negative comments made by the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Abdul-Azeez Adeniran, against Rhodes-Vivour, saying he remains the LP candidate for the 2027 election in Lagos State.

He said, “There is no vacancy in the Labour Party, as Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour remains our sole candidate for the Alausa seat of government.”