Lagos Assembly Crisis: GRV condemns forceful takeover, calls for change in political culture

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the Lagos 2023 poll, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned the forceful takeover of the Lagos State House of Assembly, saying it is an assault on democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Rhodes-Vivour expressed concern over the development, saying a dangerous precedent was being set.

He said: “What we witnessed at the House of Assembly represents a troubling pattern where might is increasingly valued over right. This forceful seizure of the legislative chambers undermines the very foundations of our democracy and sends a disturbing message about how power is wielded in our state.”

Rhodes-Vivour criticised the ruling party in Lagos, accusing it of systematically promoting thuggery and violence over ideas.

He argued that such actions have eroded public trust in governance and weakened democratic values that should preserve the rule of law.

He said: “For too long, Lagos politics has been defined by intimidation rather than inspiration, by coercion rather than conviction. The ruling party has consistently demonstrated a willingness to use force to have its way notwithstanding the popular will of the people.”

Rhodes-Vivour urged Lagosians to take the current crisis as a wake-up call ahead of future elections, saying voters should prioritise candidates who demonstrate character, competence and compassion regardless of party affiliation.

He said: “The quality of our democracy depends entirely on the quality of individuals we elect to represent us. Lagosians deserve leaders who view public office as a sacred trust rather than a platform for personal aggrandizement.”