Labour Party urges senate to revisit Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

Credit: AIT News

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Nigerian Senate to reconsider the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Thursday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the Senate’s decision as disheartening, particularly as it coincided with International Women’s Day.

While acknowledging that the suspension was based on alleged breaches of Senate rules, Ifoh noted that the allegations of sexual harassment Akpoti-Uduaghan made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio had not been properly investigated.

He stated, “What the Senate has done is illegal and unlikely to stand. They suspended the senator without granting her fair hearing and disregarded a court ruling that barred them from taking such action.”

Ifoh further emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension denies the people of Kogi Central their constitutional right to representation, as she was elected to serve their interests, not just her own.

He urged the Senate to uphold democratic principles and allow due process to take its course.