La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius help Real Madrid edge Rayo Vallecano

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were both on target for Real Madrid as they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday to pull level with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos rose one point above Atletico Madrid after their surprise 2-1 defeat by Getafe earlier on, while Barca’s match on Saturday was postponed because of the death of a club doctor.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced a solid, if not spectacular, performance to get the better of their local rivals, ahead of the huge Champions League derby clash against Atletico Madrid beckoning on Wednesday.

The Italian coach brought Jude Bellingham back into the starting line-up after suspension, but left Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger out entirely because of a knee issue and illness respectively.

However the duo are expected to return to face Atletico in the last 16 second leg clash.

With one eye on that game, Ancelotti also began with Fede Valverde on the bench after he recovered from a minor fitness issue, but started star forwards Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes.

Rayo Vallecano, seventh, were without several key players, including Jorge de Frutos, Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka and Isi Palazon, but still gave a strong account of themselves.

Vinicius hit the post with Madrid’s first significant attack, after his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo teed him up with a surge down the right.

Rayo Vallecano, enjoying a good season, threatened themselves when Andrei Ratiu’s drive was saved by Andriy Lunin and Raul Asencio blocked well from Gerard Gumbau’s follow up.

Los Blancos took the lead after half-an-hour at the Santiago Bernabeu when Vinicius played Mbappe in down the left.

The French superstar, who failed to score in flat outings in his two previous appearances, causing concern in the Spanish capital, took on Florian Lejeune before firing home.

Four minutes later Madrid doubled their advantage through Vinicius. The winger produced two stepovers to keep Ratiu guessing before finishing lethally at the post.

Mbappe should have netted the third or passed to the open Vinicius to score, but his shot was well saved by Augusto Batalla.

Rayo pulled back a goal in first half stoppage time, with Diaz netting his first for the club from the edge of the box.

The midfielder’s shot crashed beyond Lunin down off the crossbar, over the line, then back up against the bar and out, with the goal given after a VAR review.

Madrid threatened in the second half with both Mbappe and Vinicius guilty of some dubious decision making in the final third, perhaps more interested in fattening their goal tallies than feeding each other.

Ancelotti took off Rodrygo and Mbappe, to rest them ahead of the Champions League clash, with Bellingham also making way in the final stages as Madrid banked only their second win from their last six league matches.

Vanguard News