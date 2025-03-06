Kidnapped Makurdi varsity students released

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The kidnapped female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JoSTUM, formally Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, FUAM, have been released by their abductors after eight days in captivity.

Recall that the three students, namely Susan, Emmanuella and Fola were kidnapped Tuesday February 25, 2025 on campus by unknown armed men while heading to a lecture hall to read.

Their abduction generated angry reaction from fellow students and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, JoSTUM branch who demanded their immediate release.

The incident also forced the management of the institution to shut the University indefinitely pending the resolution of the security challenges in the school.

It was gathered that the students were released at about 9pm Wednesday night after spending over a week in captivity.

A close family friend of one of the students who confirmed their release disclosed that the girls were immediately taken for medical check up and rehabilitation.

She said, “I can confirm that the three girls have been released. They regained their freedom at about 9pm Wednesday and they have been moved to a medical facility for proper medical check up and rehabilitation because their captors took them far into the forest and they should be given proper medical attention because they are also traumatised.”

Meanwhile efforts to get a confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene were unsuccessful.