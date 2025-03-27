Kidnapped female land agent found dead 

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – KIDNAPPED female real estate realtor (land agent) Esther Osaze has been found dead.

Recall that she was abducted in Ibusa community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State on Monday by unidentified gunmen who also shot a police officer who was on a rescue mission.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the killing, saying her body was found in the bush.

“They shot her” Edafe said, describing the incident as unfortunate”

The deceased was in company of three other of her colleagues with whom she went to inspect a piece of land close to the Nigeria Admiralty University, Ibasa, when they were attacked by the gunmen.

The gunmen had shot at the vehicle and the others escaped while the girl was whisked away by the gunmen

One of those that escaped sustained bullet wounds and is said to bein critical condition.