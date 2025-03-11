KERC takes over electricity market regulations, as state targets 70MW generation

Lokoja—The Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), yesterday met with critical stakeholders in the energy sector ahead of the official takeover of the electricity market from the Abuja Electricity Regulatory Commission.

KERC will officially assume regulation of the electricity market on March 12, 2025, following approval from the federal government in September 2024.

Speaking at the Market Electricity Kick-Off stakeholders’ engagement in Lokoja, Chairman of KERC Rahim Abdulwaaris said, “Some people here today may want to know why the state electricity market is necessary. We will provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity tailored to the specific needs of Kogi residents and businesses.

“We will improve customer service, bringing decision-making closer to consumers and stakeholders within the state, enabling Kogi State to regulate and manage its electricity market directly for the benefit of the people living in Kogi State.

“Our role is to balance the business interests of all stakeholders in the electricity value chain, ensure fair, transparent, and cost-reflective tariffs, and create a regulatory framework that builds investors’ confidence, providing a clear and predictable regulatory environment that protects return on investment.”

Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development Muhammed Abdulmutalib said, “Last week, we were in the USA, where we met with some investors interested in coming to the state to invest in the energy sector.

“The state government is eager to become energy sufficient. Currently, the state is supplied with 50 megawatts, while its daily needs are actually 120 megawatts. To achieve this, investors have been granted permission to explore either the Omi dams or other dams in the state to generate electricity. We are also looking into generating electricity through coal and solar energy.

“Kogi is richly blessed and can generate more than enough. Even as low as 5 megawatts from one source, and another 10 megawatts from another, will allow us to achieve the desired energy sufficiency. By putting it all together, we will get the energy we need—a little water here and there makes a mighty ocean.”

Also, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said, “One of the cardinal pillars of the state’s 32-year economic master plan rests on energy sufficiency. The state knows that for the economy to boom, there must be a constant supply of electricity, and that’s why we are making serious inroads in the electricity market.

“The KERC will now bring the electricity market closer to the people, build a robust consumer and distributor relationship, and ensure a fair balance in electricity tariffs.

“We are also looking into generating our own electricity, and very soon, investors who have shown interest in the energy sector will be provided the means to generate electricity for the state. We assure them that the state is safe for investment, and we await their arrival.”