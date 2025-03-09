Kebbi discovers five new mineral deposits, expands total to over 30

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State Government has announced the discovery of five additional solid mineral deposits, raising the total number of identified mineral resources in the state to over 30.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK, revealed this development while highlighting the economic potential these discoveries bring to the state. The newly discovered mineral deposits include Limestone in Jega, Iron Ore in Gwandu, Bauxite in Suru and Dandi, Coal in Birnin Kebbi, and Kaolin in Koko, Bagudo, Argungu, and Dandi.

Other minerals already present in Kebbi include Gold, Lithium, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Marble, Gypsum, Bentonite, Quartz, Fluorite, Tourmaline, Amethyst, and Manganese, among others, spread across various local government areas.

Speaking to Vanguard Weekend, the commissioner emphasized that the five new discoveries were made under the administration of Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, who has prioritized harnessing the state’s mineral wealth.

“This development is a significant step towards economic diversification. Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Idris has taken decisive steps to revamp the mining sector, which had long been neglected by previous administrations,” Ahmed-BK stated.

He noted that despite Kebbi’s mineral-rich status, the absence of a dedicated mining commission had hindered exploration and development efforts since the state’s creation in 1991.

“Past administrations overlooked the need to reduce dependence on oil revenue. However, Governor Idris has taken proactive measures to position Kebbi as a key player in the solid minerals sector,” he added.

To address regulatory challenges and security concerns, Governor Idris temporarily suspended mining activities in September 2023 to curb illegal mining and enforce proper regulations. After securing federal government concessions for greater state involvement, mining activities resumed under a more structured framework.

The governor also established the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, marking a first in the state’s history. This ministry now oversees investor relations, regulatory enforcement, and exploration activities to maximize the sector’s potential.

Currently, several mining companies are operational in Kebbi, while over ten more await licensing.

The commissioner concluded that Kebbi is entering a new phase of industrial and economic growth, with the mining sector emerging as a major revenue generator.

“With Governor Idris’ leadership, Kebbi is set to unlock the full potential of its vast mineral resources, ensuring long-term economic sustainability and industrial development,” he said.