Kano’s Commissioner for Internal Security resigns

Maj. Gen. Muhammad Inuwa Idris and Gov Abba Yusuf.

The pioneer Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services, newly created Ministry in Kano State, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) has resigned his appointment.

The reasons behind his resignation are unknown.



A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, confirming the resignation said Governor Abba Yusuf has since accepted Maj. Gen. Idris (Rtd) ‘s resignation as Commissioner.



The governor was quoted as expressing his deep gratitude to the retired Army General for his service to the state during his short tenure and acknowledging his contributions to the ministry’s initial take-off.



Governor Yusuf also extended his best wishes to the former commissioner, describing him as a dedicated public servant and a patriotic Nigerian.



“We thank Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) for his unwavering commitment and contributions to the development of Kano State right from his days in the military career, we wish him a peaceful and fulfilling retirement as he transitions into a well-deserved rest from public service,” the governor said.



Maj. Gen. Idris (Rtd) ‘s tenure, though brief, has been credited with laying a solid foundation for the ministry’s take-off, which the governor believes his successor can build on to set a pace for the new Ministry’s operations.

