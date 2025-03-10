Kalu calls for collective effort on SEDC

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has emphasized the importance of partnership and collaboration over politics for the success of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He therefore urged the management team of the commission to prioritize collective effort, driven by the values of hard work, integrity, and communal progress.

Speaking at a reception for the board of the SEDC and stakeholders engagement hosted by Prince Arthur Eze, the Chairman of Oranto Petroleum in Enugu to round off the visit of the management team in the region over the weekend, the Deputy Speaker noted that the commission’s ultimate goal is to drive growth and development in the region.

Kalu who was represented by the Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Hon. George Ozodinobi, stressed that the commission’s success relies on partnership, not politics, and encouraged collaboration across various sectors, including the private sector, diaspora, villages, cities, traditional institutions, and government.

He said: “The South East Development Commission is not just another institution; it is the engine room of renewal, the architect of a modern South East that matches our spirit of enterprise with the necessary infrastructure and support. It will rebuild what was broken, ignite industries, empower our youth, and give new life to the creative and technological prowess that has always defined us.

“We must remember that a river that forgets its source will soon run dry. As we embrace development, let us remain anchored in our values—hard work, integrity, and communal progress. The greatness of a people is not measured by the wealth of individuals but by the prosperity of the many. That is why this commission is not just for the elite, the politically connected, or the privileged. It is for the trader in Ariaria, the farmer in Abakaliki, the artisan in Nnewi, the startup innovator in Enugu, and the student in Owerri who dreams of a future where talent—not location—determines success.”

“An Igbo proverb says there is strength in numbers. If the fingers of one hand come together, they form a mighty fist. Our strength has always been in our collective resolve. The Commission will not thrive on politics; it will thrive on partnership. From the private sector to the diaspora, from the villages to the cities, from the traditional institutions to the halls of government, we must stand together. This is not the time for division—it is the time for alignment”.

Kalu also charged the SEDC Board and the management team to utilize allocated funds wisely, ensuring transparency and projects that positively impact ordinary people’s lives.

“We must remain steadfast, ensuring that this commission delivers on its promise, that funds are used transparently, and that projects touch the lives of ordinary people”, he said.

