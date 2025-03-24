Justice Agim didn’t follow Wike to Calabar – Supreme Court

Wike

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court has debunked a report that one of its justices, Emmanuel Agim, accompanied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to a recent convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar.

The apex court, in a statement that was signed by its Director of Information & Public Relations, Dr. Akande Festus, maintained that contrary to the false narrative circulating on social media, Justice Agim, attended the convocation as an honouree and an alumnus of the institution.

It warned that such insinuation was capable of undermining the judicial independence that is crucial to the nation’s democracy.

The statement, a copy of which the court made available to Vanguard on Monday, read: “In light of the reports circulating on social media and other news platforms, we wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike to the ceremony.

“We hereby dispel this false narrative.

“Hon. Justice Agim attended the convocation as an esteemed honouree and an alumnus of the institution, whom the Governing Council had found worthy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa).

“He was recognized for his significant contributions to the legal profession; which is a reflection of his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike.

“Hon. Justice Agim was scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Hon. Justice Stanley Alagoa alongside other Hon. Justices of the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State but sought permission to go for the convocation ceremony.

“We wish to emphasize that Justice Emmanuel Agim’s participation at the ceremony was independent and not as an official representative of any government ministry or department, let alone accompanying any serving or retired government official.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.

“We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing to prevent the spread of misinformation.”

It will be recalled that it was Justice Agim that on February 28, delivered the lead judgement of the apex court that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Accountant General of the Federation, from releasing statutory monthly allocations to the Rivers state government led by Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

He was equally a member of the panel that nullified the outcome of the Local Government Elections that held in the state on October 5, 2024, and also ordered the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the FCT Minister, to resume sitting, unhindered.