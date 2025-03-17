JUST IN: Rivers facing gloomy future – State Govt laments

Siminalayi Fubara

…Says Amaewhule’s actions impeding Supreme Court judgment implementation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Rivers State Government has expressed concerns over a bleak future for its people, citing the uncooperative stance of the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

The government claims this is obstructing the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The statement was made on Monday in Port Harcourt, shortly after the state assembly issued a notice of gross misconduct to Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

Addressing the press, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, accused the assembly of deliberately preventing the execution of the court’s ruling.

Johnson stated: “It is now common knowledge that members of the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly have, by their actions, refused to allow the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir (Dr.) Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, to fully implement the Supreme Court’s judgment on the prolonged political and legal battle that began after the failed attempt to impeach him on October 30, 2023.”

He further emphasized Governor Fubara’s commitment to peace and prioritizing the interests of the people over personal or sectional considerations.

“Since this unjustified onslaught against Governor Fubara began, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to peace and his determination to put the people of Rivers State first,” Johnson said.

The commissioner also referenced the Supreme Court’s February 28, 2025, ruling on critical issues, including the seizure of the state’s federation revenue allocation, the annulment of the October 5, 2024, local government elections, and the re-presentation of the 2025 budget to the Amaewhule-led assembly.

He added: “Despite the unfavorable aspects of the Supreme Court’s judgment—particularly its unexpected comments on the contentious defection issue, which was never formally before the court—Governor Fubara has remained committed to fully implementing the ruling, no matter the challenges.”