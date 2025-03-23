Just in: Police, military rescue kidnapped naval officer, others from Fulani settlement in Nasarawa

…Four Suspects Arrested

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian military, has successfully rescued a kidnapped naval officer and two civilians who were abducted by armed criminals in Mpape, Abuja, on March 21, 2025.

According to reports, at approximately 7:35 PM on the day of the incident, heavily armed assailants launched an attack at the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road, and opened fire on moving vehicles before abducting three individuals.

Shortly after the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the two civilians.

A statement from the FCT Police Command detailed the swift response: “Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilized a joint operation led by the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, along with personnel from the Nigerian military, Department of State Services (DSS), and local hunters’ groups.”

The rescue operation covered multiple locations, including Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills—spanning areas in both the FCT and Nasarawa State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, between 2:00 AM and 5:30 AM on March 23, 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani settlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State.

Four (4) suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed. Additionally, ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects.”

The rescued individuals are currently in stable condition and receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Clinic.

Meanwhile, security has been reinforced in Mpape and surrounding areas to prevent future attacks.

“Residents are advised to go about their daily activities without fear. The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192”

Security agencies have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects still at large, assuring the public that all efforts are being made to bring them to justice.