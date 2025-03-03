Journalists barred, heavy security as armed operatives take over Lagos Assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Journalists were denied entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly complex on Monday morning as the House prepared to hold a plenary session.

Our correspondent, along with a journalist from The Cable, was stopped by security operatives at the entrance around 11 a.m. When asked why the press was not allowed in, a policeman simply responded, “That’s the instruction. You cannot enter.”

Several journalists remained outside the assembly complex, unable to gain access. Meanwhile, a heavy security presence—comprising policemen, civil defense officers, and Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps—was observed both inside and around the premises.

All access roads to the Assembly were barricaded by police officers, forcing motorists to take alternative routes, particularly around Mobolaji Johnson Avenue and the main gate of the Assembly.

Speculation is rife that Speaker Mojisola Meranda may resign today, paving the way for former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to reclaim his position. Obasa, who was removed on January 13, 2025, by over 30 of the 40 lawmakers, made a return to the Assembly last Thursday, insisting that he remains the legitimate Speaker.

The plenary is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m.