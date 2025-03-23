‘Join SDP through legitimate way’ – Adebayo tells defectors

Adewole Adebayo

By James Ogunnaike

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, at the weekend, called on those interested in joining the party to follow due process.

Adebayo, who made the call in Abeokuta when he met with the SDP members and executive members led by the State Chairman, Yinka Ola-Williams, said the party is open to defectors, but they must do so legitimately.

The former presidential candidate, flanked by the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, allayed fears of members on the alleged party hijack, saying the National Working Committee of SDP can only issue membership cards through the executive at the state levels.

He said, “People are counterfeiting naira, they are counterfeiting the dollar, they’re bringing counterfeit rice, and NAFDAC is chasing counterfeit drugs. Why are you surprised that there are counterfeit party cards? especially if the party cards are carried by counterfeit politicians who have a history of doing counterfeiting in their former parties. So, we should forgive everybody, but this counterfeiting will not work in SDP.”

“We are not fighting anybody we are only saying ‘come to our house through the front door not through the ceiling or the window.’ That’s all. Everybody here joined the party legitimately, anybody coming will join legitimately”.

“We have spoken to the National Chairman and the NWC, he said there’s no counterfeiting of anything. Any card that’s not given through the state, LG and executives is not from the SDP. So, if they come, you will tell them to go away. Put your name in our register here and pay us here. We will get the card for you. That’s how it is”.

“They want to run faster than their legs. Secondly, you are hearing rumors that people are coming to our party, Awolowo is coming, Azikiwe is coming, Balewa, Ahmadu Bello is coming. Let’s see them. Nigerians know us and they know them.”

Adebayo declared at the meeting that the SDP does not plan to merge or collaborate with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, or any party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He equally denounced insinuations that the SDP is an appendage of the APC, saying that the party remains committed to the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians.

“Maybe APC has appendicitis; they should go to the hospital to kill it. We are a strong party. We are older than any of the parties available. Our mission is clear: we are not in government with them.

“I led the party in the last election. I’m still standing here. I’m not a minister under Tinubu; all the state chairman and the national chairman are intact, including the national secretary. So, we are standing on our own.

“The reason people look down on us is because we don’t attack people, but we tackle issues because our party is a party of intellect. We are the only party that’s a little to the left. Having been a little to the left since we came in 1989, we remain so.

“The problems of Nigeria can only be found with solutions on the left, which is that chapter two of the Constitution, invest money in education, in housing, in healthcare, good infrastructure, let Nigerians live what chief Obafemi Awolowo called a life more abundant,” he said.

Speaking on the 2027 general elections, Adebayo said God has told him that an SDP president will be in the Villa come 2027.

“One thing that God is telling me is that there will be an SDP president in the villa in 2027.

“For the first time in a long time, we will have people who care for the people. Let’s remain focused. The problems of Nigeria are our problems, not individuals.

“We are not against Tinubu as a person but we are against hunger, inflation, poverty, insecurity, unemployment. That’s what we are against,” he said.

Buttressing Adebayo’s position on modalities of joining the party, the SDP Chairman in Ogun State, Mr.

Yinka Ola-Williams, disowned 30,000 membership cards and registers allegedly being flaunted by one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the 2023 governorship election in the State.

Ola-Williams said the party’s door is widely opened to anybody who wants to join, but such a person or group, no matter how highly placed, must follow the procedure as laid down in the party’s constitution.

He emphatically stated that the party had nothing to do with the membership cards and registers claimed by the aspirant, who said he got them from the party’s National Secretariat.

“We want people to join us, and we want to work together to provide a better government than what we have now that will remove poverty, provide a better healthcare system for people, improve education and all.

“But not that they come to the party, hijack the party and take the structure away. That’s what we will not agree,” Ola-Williams said.

