JD Vance to join wife on Greenland visit amid tensions

US VP Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that he would accompany his wife, Usha Vance, on her planned visit to Greenland later this week.

“There is so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, so I’m going to join her.

“I’ll be visiting some of our guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast of Greenland, and also just checking out what’s going on with the security there,’’ JD Vance said in a video posted on X.

He went on to mention the Pituffik Space Base, a significant U.S. military installation in Greenland.

Originally, Usha’s travel plans included visits to historic sites and participation in a traditional dog-sledding race.

However, the White House announced a change in the itinerary, cancelling the dog sledge race and replacing it with a meeting with U.S. military officials.

“Speaking for U.S. President Donald Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important for protecting the security of the entire world,’’ JD Vance stated.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned wanting to assert control over Greenland, citing national and international security concerns.

However, Greenland’s politicians and most of its population oppose the idea of it becoming a U.S. territory.

In a related development, the Greenland government denied claims made by Trump that a U.S. delegation, including Usha Vance, had been invited to the island.

The government in Nuuk clarified that no official or private invitation had been extended.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also criticized the visit, emphasizing that Greenland did not welcome such a gesture.

She noted that both Greenland and Denmark were under undue pressure but would stand firm.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had previously visited Nuuk earlier this year, further drawing attention to the tense relationship between Greenland and the U.S.

(dpa/NAN)