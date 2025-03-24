JAMB adjusts 2025 mock UTME date

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the date for the 2025 Mock UTME from April 5 to April 10, 2025.

The board, in a statement to this effect by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that, “this adjustment aims to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed, incorporating a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make this examination one of the best in history, while also accommodating the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 exercise.

“Originally set for Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Mock UTME will now take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME will start on 25th April, 2025.

“In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region, the Board recognises the need for innovative measures to optimise the mock exercise’s intended purpose,” it further explained.

According to JAMB, “Candidates are advised to stay tuned for the announcement regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about the location of their examination centre.”