IWD: FAAN, BASL push for women’s leadership in aviation

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has proposed a mentorship programme for women in the air transport sector, saying it will facilitate their career growth.

Kuku said if women were absent from boardrooms, organisations would miss out on perspectives that could lead to better policies and solutions.

The MD spoke at the FAAN International Women’s Day, IWD, celebration in Lagos.

She said: “When we exclude women from the economy, we essentially operate our global economic engine at half power. Studies show that gender inequality isn’t just unfair; it’s costly. We face reduced economic growth across the board when women are denied equal access to education, jobs, and resources.

“Limiting opportunities for half our workforce limits opportunities for everyone. The productivity we lose, the innovations we miss, the talents we waste — these are not merely statistics; they’re lost opportunities for all of us.

“The challenges we face are not only about breaking glass ceilings; they are about dismantling cycles of violence, discrimination, and marginalisation. These topics are uncomfortable, but they are vital conversations we need to have. When we stay silent about these issues, we contribute to the problem. Every time a woman is held back by fear, discrimination, or violence, we take a step backward as a society.”

Also speaking at the event, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, said there was a need to create more awareness so that more women can come into the aviation sector.

Orah said: “We need to create more awareness and put the message out there for other women to know that they can actually come into leadership and have a career in aviation. We have women pilots, engineers and administrators.”

In a similar development, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, pledged commitment to championing gender inclusion by ensuring that women hold key leadership and decision-making roles.

The organisation’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, in a statement, identified how BASL has shown commitment to ensuring it was achievable.

She stated: “Ensuring equal opportunities: upholding fair hiring practices to create a level playing field for all employees.

“Promoting work-life balance – Offering flexible work arrangements, including adaptable hours and family-friendly policies, to support the diverse needs of our workforce.

“Investing in women’s leadership – placing capable female professionals in key leadership roles and providing growth opportunities that empower them to drive meaningful change.”