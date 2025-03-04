It’s time to rescue PDP from imminent collapse — Concerned stakeholders

PDP flags

By John Alechenu

ABUJA——A group of concerned stakeholders, under the aegis of Conference of Professionals in Peoples Democratic Party, CPDP, has said it was time for all party leaders, members and other stakeholders to come together and rescue the party from imminent collapse.

Protem National Coordinator of the group, Obinna Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said the body took the decision to appeal for an all-inclusive intervention, after an extensive review of the current state of affairs in the party.

Nwachukwu said after the review, the group submitted that it was time for all leaders, stakeholders, members and supporters of the PDP across the country to stand up for the party at this moment and rescue it from imminent collapse.

He said further: “As professionals and patriotic members of the PDP, we can no longer continue to fold our arms while some professed members of our party, most of whom are known agents, including those who had taken up positions in the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration, are brazenly engaged in actions and utterances capable of crippling the PDP and enabling the APC foist a one-party state on our nation.

“These individuals are attempting to set themselves above the party, barefacedly denigrating all organs of the PDP, stoking disagreements in our structures, instituting damaging litigations, procuring injurious judicial pronouncements while boisterously making caustic and inciting utterances which breed confusion, undercut the fabrics of our great party and tend to destroy its capacity to contest elections.

“Today our party is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party which Nigerians are relying on to rescue our nation from the predatory grip of the APC.

“Against this backdrop, the conference demands immediate and drastic actions to sanitise the PDP, protect, preserve and defend the party and our democracy from further onslaught by the APC.

“To start with, the conference, hereby, demands that all professed members of the PDP who had taken up appointments at any level in the APC administration, with particular refence to the former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, to immediately resign their positions in the APC government or be expelled from the PDP.

“The conference finds it incongruous and unexplainable that an individual who claims to be a leading member of the PDP as an opposition party, is at the same time serving as a top cabinet minister in the APC administration; propagating, promoting and defending the policies and programmes of the ruling party, professing loyalty to the APC administration and even openly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 against the ambition, objective and aspiration of the PDP.

“The position of the FCT minister portrays our party as sharing in the failed APC administration, thereby emboldening other party members towards anti-party activities.

“It is instructive to state that the PDP and the APC, in outlook, philosophy and operational policies represent two distinct parallel lines that cannot meet; the PDP being a people-based political party, while the APC remains a repressive anti-people contraption designed to serve the benefit of a few.

‘’It is, therefore, incumbent on the FCT minister to choose between the PDP and the APC administration.

“The conference also demands that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP immediately sets the path for the reinvigorating of the party by ensuring that it convenes the much-anticipated National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting already scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025.

‘’This will give party members the much-desired sense of direction on issues confronting the party. As professionals, we urge all PDP members to set aside personal, group or sectional interest and put the party’s constitution, governing principles, core values and interest of Nigerians above every other consideration.

“The core values of our great party, as established by the founding fathers, are those of absolute patriotism and total allegiance to the supremacy of the party as embodied in its statutory organs and elected leaders.

“Finally, the conference assures of its unalloyed commitment to the unity, stability and success of our party as we join forces to reposition the PDP as a major opposition party poised to take back power from the failed APC administration in 2027.”