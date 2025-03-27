IPOB denies involvement in Orsu, other community attacks

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has categorically denied any involvement in the violence that occurred in Orsu and other communities in Imo and Anambra States.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group dismissed claims associating its Eastern Security Network (ESN) with criminal activities in Orsu.

IPOB reiterated that since 2021, it has consistently distanced itself from any individuals or groups operating under false pretenses in the area.

IPOB stated that following the arrest and extraordinary rendition of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in 2021, several criminal elements falsely claimed allegiance to IPOB and ESN while engaging in criminal activities.

The group emphasized that these individuals were not part of IPOB or ESN and that their actions were aimed at tarnishing the image of the Biafra movement.

The statement noted that IPOB leaders have frequently used social media and Radio Biafra to denounce these criminals and to warn communities about their activities. IPOB also accused certain entities of spreading misinformation to discredit the movement and its security wing, ESN.

IPOB reaffirmed its commitment to defending Igbo communities and ensuring their security through ESN operations. The group stressed that ESN operatives do not attack or terrorize local communities but rather focus on protecting the region from external threats.

Furthermore, IPOB urged community leaders and the public to avoid spreading misinformation that could be used to undermine the movement’s legitimate struggle. It also called on security agencies to transparently address the security challenges in the region.

IPOB advised the public to remain vigilant and not fall for propaganda aimed at discrediting its activities. It reaffirmed its dedication to the peaceful agitation for Biafra’s self-determination and dismissed any allegations linking IPOB or ESN to acts of violence.