Interior Minister seeks private sector collaboration on reforms

Tunji-Ojo

By Josephine Agbonkhese

LAGOS—Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday, reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to collaborate with the organised private sector for more strategic reforms that would ensure happier lives for Nigerians across the world.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after a closed-door meeting with organised private sector stakeholders hosted by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, in Lagos, the minister said a more strategic partnership with the private sector and other organisations will birth the achievement of “the unimaginable”.

“A lot have been done today with regards to the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card, CERPAC; expatriate quota; business permits; workflow; the public health sector; border control; the Nigerian Immigration Service, and more.

“Consequently, we have to take decisions that will protect the interests of Nigerians and their businesses, and, at same time, not discourage investments.

“A committee will work behind the scene between NECA, the organised private sector and us, to be able to fine-tune the outcomes of our discussion within the next one week. After that, we will come up with more reforms that we are sure everybody will be happier with,” the minister assured. Highlighting reforms recently undertaken by the ministry, Tunji-Ojo said the newly-introduced Contactless Passport Application scheme; the E-gate solution which has streamlined the verification of travelers’ identities.

and enhanced transparency within the immigration system; as well as reduced wait time for the CERPAC work permit card, have, altogether, made life easier for both Nigerians and expatriates.