Insecurity: Ondo Govt sets up joint security task force

…Amotekun Arrests 32 Suspected Kidnappers, 26 Other Criminals

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In response to the rising wave of criminal activities in Ondo State, the state government has established a joint security task force to combat insecurity and protect residents.

The task force comprises personnel from the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army, and Amotekun Corps.

Speaking in Akure while parading suspected kidnappers, the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the initiative was necessary to restore peace and ensure the safety of lives and property.

“In recent times, we have seen an upsurge in criminal activities. Officers and men of the Ondo State Security Network, in collaboration with other security agencies, mobilized additional support from neighboring local governments to flush out criminals from the state,” Adeleye stated.

“Within the last week, we have arrested 32 suspected kidnappers, who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

Adeleye assured residents that the security task force had successfully restored normalcy to previously troubled areas, particularly in Akure North, where several farmers and travelers were attacked in recent weeks.

“We have intensified patrols in notorious areas, including Ago Dada, Ago Iyinbo, and Ago Ademekun, ensuring that residents can return safely to their farming and daily activities.”

He further revealed that the leadership of Miyetti Allah had been invited for discussions on tackling criminal activities. “They have pledged their support in identifying and exposing bad elements within their ranks, ensuring that both forests and urban areas remain safe.”

To enhance security, Adeleye announced new measures, including stricter border controls. He warned that trucks transporting food from the North must not carry more than five passengers to curb illegal movements.

“Security operatives have noticed that many of these trucks arrive with hundreds of undocumented individuals, some of whom pose security risks. Henceforth, overloaded trucks will be turned back at the state’s borders,” he warned.

Adeleye confirmed that the joint security patrols had led to the arrest of 32 suspected kidnappers and 26 other criminals from different parts of the state, including Akure North, Akure South, Ose, and Akoko local government areas.

“These suspects were flushed out from forest reserves and other criminal hideouts,” he added.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable intelligence.

“With the new security framework in place, we assure the good people of Ondo State that the government is committed to making the state safe for all.”